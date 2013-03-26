SHANGHAI, March 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China Investment Corporation has signed a contract with Russian companies to work together in promoting infrastructure investment and development in far eastern Russia, according to an official announcement.

-- Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd reported a 95 percent fall in net profit to 21.7 million yuan and a 17 percent fall in revenue to 17.7 billion yuan in 2012, according to the company's annual report.

-- Bright Dairy and Food Co. reported a 31 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 311 million yuan. The firm hopes to achieve 15.8 billion yuan in revenue this year.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's inflation could fall to around 2 percent in March from a year earlier and the whole year number is likely to be around 2.6 percent, said Song Guoqing, member of the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee, adding that gross domestic product (GDP) could grow 8.3 percent.

-- China's Securities Regulatory Commission, Beijing branch said it will promote securities companies to list in the stock market.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping will be invited to the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2013 and he will deliver a keynote speech.

-- China should crack down on 'naked officials' -- officials who have most of their assets and close family abroad -- and seek to regulate and identify which cadres fall into this category.

