SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Premier Li Keqiang, speaking during a recent meeting with economists, said China needs to deepen reforms to ensure its economy will continue to have a relatively high speed of growth in the coming years.

-- A commentary says China will stick to its policy that the Korean peninsula must be denuclearised and that any conflicts in the peninsula must be solved peacefully.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's poultry industry has hit a recent low after a fresh outbreak of bird flu since last month. In the latest development, two people in the central Chinese province of Henan have been infected by the new strain of avian influenza, the first cases found in the region, while the death toll has risen to 13 from a total of 60 infections.

-- Top steel maker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said it had bought back its own shares worth 3.65 billion yuan ($590 million) in response to a government call for listed firms to buy back their own shares to support the weak stock market.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The recent trouble in China's rapidly expanded but inadequately regulated photovoltaic industry, as shown in the bankruptcy of a unit of the country's largest solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, has made banks extremely cautious to lend to such companies.

-- Retail gold prices in China tumbled over the weekend after a slump in global markets late last week.

CHINA DAILY

-- China has been increasing its outbound foreign direct investment, with Chinese and Belgian sovereign funds working together to help Chinese companies invest in Europe.

-- Only two years after its launch, WeChat, the mobile text and voice messaging service developed by Chinese telecom giant Tencent Holdings, has attracted more than 300 million users.

($1=6.19 Yuan)

