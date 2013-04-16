SHANGHAI, Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will launch new financial futures products soon,
including treasury bond futures and stock index options, said
the China Financial Futures Exchange.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Sustained income growth for Chinese residents will be a
challenge given declining growth in China's economy, said Sheng
Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics of
China.
CHINA DAILY
- The number of Chinese dollar millionaires grew 4 percent
to 2.8 million by the end of 2012, but the growth in their
numbers is slowing. Another 100,000 people joined the ranks of
high net worth of more than 6 million yuan ($969,800), the
report said.
- Art is the most popular form of alternative investments by
the Chinese super rich, followed by jewellery, jade, fine wine
and watches, according to the annual Chinese Passion Investments
White Paper.
- Losses to poultry related enterprise nationwide have
exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) since the first case of
H7N9 bird flu was discovered, according to the National Poultry
Industry Association.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The South-to-North water diversion project intended to
help alleviate water supply problems in northern China is
proceeding well and has received investment of more than 200
billion yuan, according to the project construction committee.
