April 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd said it had signed contracts worth of more than 1 trillion yuan in 2012, up 12 percent from a year earlier. It targets to obtain similar contract value in 2013.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Xiao Jincheng, an official with land research unit of the National Development & Reform Commission, the country's economic watchdog, said the Sichuan earthquake was not likely to have any big impact on the province's economic development in the long term.

CHINA DAILY

- China's top three telecom operators -- China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom -- and internet companies said on Sunday they were making every effort to guarantee communication service in the earthquake-hit Sichuan province.

- China's stock market is not likely to slump on Monday after the earthquake, though it will be slightly affected by geographical and psychological considerations, said economists.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's cabinet, the State Council, has issued a notice urging to strengthen rescue work and arrangement with higher order in the quake-stricken Sichuan province after the country's worst earthquake in three years killed at least 186 people over weekend.

