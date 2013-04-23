SHANGHAI, April 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New ship orders rebounded nationwide in the first quarter and were up more than 70 percent from a year earlier, according to China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

- Profits in China's 70 fund companies hit around 70 billion yuan ($11.32 billion) in the first quarter, rising 83 percent against the same period in 2012.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Food, beverage and medicine stocks are the pick of the moment, according to first quarter data from 70 Chinese funds. While overall assets under management were relatively stable, many funds chose to cut back on financial, real-estate and hard-hit baijiu stocks.

CHINA DAILY

- China's courts handled 83,850 civil lawsuits over intellectual property rights in 2012, up 44.1 percent year-on-year, according to a white paper from the country's top court.

