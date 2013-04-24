SHANGHAI, April 24 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China might broaden the property tax pilot programme to
additional cities in the near future, authorities told the
official newspaper. Recent rumours suggested that Hangzhou, the
capital and largest city of Zhejiang Province in Eastern China,
could be named as the third pilot city after Shanghai and
Chongqing.
- Jiang Jiemin, director of State Asset Regulatory
Commission, set performance targets for Chinese major
state-owned enterprises in 2013 of more than 8 percent value
added and profitability above 10 percent.
- China is likely to lower fuel prices by 450 to 500 yuan
per ton on Wednesday, analysts said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Several Chinese regulatory authorities, including China's
Securities Regulatory Commission and China's Banking Regulatory
Commission are carrying out an investigation into brokerages'
"substitute holding" in the bond markets after seeing three
individuals arrested for skimming profits through complex
substitute holding schemes.
- Overseas investors are increasingly shorting A-shares ETFs
sold through the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor RQFII programme in Hong Kong.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China will accelerate the consolidation of the rare earths
industry, which has been plagued by falling profits and
competition from smugglers and illegal miners.
CHINA DAILY
- Apple Inc was ordered to compensate three Chinese
writers a total of 730,000 yuan for copyright infringement.
Apple sold the writers works through its online app store
without permission, the suit claimed.
- Alibaba Group Holding's chief risk officer said
the e-commerce company would step up efforts to prevent
merchants from using its online platforms to sell counterfeit
goods
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed his gratitude on
Tuesday for the international sympathy and aid China has
received after the country suffered a 7.0-magnitude earthquake
that hit Lushan, Sichuan Province on Saturday.
- Beijing is going to hold a hearing to discuss the price
adjustments for domestic taxi fares and fuel surcharges.
