May 2 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- An overseas unit of Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
has agreed to buy 127 million yuan ($20.60
million) worth of bonds issued by NKWE Platinum Ltd that can be
converted into 200 million shares of the South African mining
company.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The overall net profit of listed companies in China grew
around 10 percent to 551.4 billion yuan in the first quarter,
compared with a decline of 0.4 percent in the same period last
year.
- The National Energy Administration is working on
developing a power grid and is also taking measures to solve the
problems in the wind power and photovoltaic industries.
