May 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett told China's state
broadcaster in an interview that he would not sell his stake in
Chinese car firm BYD Company and that he would not
purchase gold.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The daily volatility of yuan exchange rate is expanding
constantly in May, repeatedly reaching the 1 percent daily
fluctuation limit. There is a high possibility that the daily
fluctuation limit of yuan against the U.S. dollar will be
broadened from 1 to 2 percent, said some experts.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Cooperation between China and European countries has been
increasing and has surpassed the pure business relations. The
two sides need to further strengthen two-way investment and
develop cooperation in urbanisation, new energy, advanced
technology and cultural industry.
