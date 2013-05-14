May 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The government will resolutely carry out plans to curb
industrial overcapacity and clamp down on blind expansion in
related sectors, Premier Li Keqiang told a national economic
teleconference on Monday.
-- When China resumes stock initial public offerings (IPO),
which were suspended late last year, it should usher in steps to
raise the standards of listed firms so as to avoid repeating the
need for administrative measures to manage the market, the paper
said in a commentary.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Shanghai is likely to apply to the central government as
early as later this month to set up a free trade zone.
-- China State Construction Engineering Corp, a
leading Chinese construction firm, said it would resume house
building operations in Libya within a month. Chinese companies
withdrew from Libya in March 2011 during Libya's civil war.
CHINA DAILY
-- Beijing's city government is cracking down on illegal
streetside barbecues in an effort to cut down on air and noise
pollution, Dang Xuefeng, spokesman for the capital's bureau of
city administration and law enforcement.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Some Shanghai universities are offering cash incentives
to graduating students who are originally from outside Shanghai
to return to their hometowns to work amid a tough job market in
Shanghai. Universities are seeking to pump up the proportion of
graduates finding jobs.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China and Africa should work together closely to revive
their economies, President Xi Jinping said during a meeting in
Beijing on Monday with his Mozambique counterpart, Armando
Emilio Guebuza.
