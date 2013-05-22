May 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission should focus on its key duties of regulating the market and delegate unnecessary duties to other departments gradually, its Chairman Xiao Gang said on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- A major gold deposit with estimated reserves of 53 tonnes was discovered in Yili Valley of China's northwestern Xinjiang province, government data showed. Total gold resources at the field are expected to exceed 100 tonnes, with a potential value of about 20 billion yuan ($3.26 billion).

CHINA DAILY

-- Local government officials said Dongguan in Guangzhou province remains a top destination for processing trade businesses, despite recent closures in the city being blamed on the continued strength of the yuan.

-- The Shanghai government plans to allow cold-processed poultry meat to return to the market by the end of May as there have been no new confirmed cases of the H7N9 virus in China for more than a week, giving the poultry industry a chance to recover.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Cosco Pacific Ltd, the container-terminal arm of China's biggest shipping group, agreed to sell its stake in the world's largest shipping-container manufacturer to its parent for $1.22 billion, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.

-- Three rice mills in central China's Hunan province are being investigated after cadmium was found in their rice last week, local authorities said last week. The mills were ordered to recall their products and suspend business operations, according to a statement released by the county government.

