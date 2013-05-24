May 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power Co Ltd will buy 85 percent stake in LongTan Hydropower Development Co Ltd by offering around 15.15 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) of shares to LongTan's parent companies.

CHINA DAILY

-- Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Pakistan highlights the friendship between the two countries, said an editorial.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The reconstruction of Lushan area in Sichuan province, which was hit by a major earthquake on April 20, will be completed in 3 years, according to the Sichuan Development and Reform Commission.

