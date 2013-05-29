May 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--The National Reform and Development Commission (NDRC) is
considering policies to support the development of e-commerce in
the area of trusted trading, mobile payment, trade flows and
logistics, said Gu Dawei, the vice minister of the
High-Technology Department of NDRC.
--The expansion of China's property tax pilot programme will
focus on taxing new construction and extra space in units where
the area per resident is above average, insiders told the
newspaper.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--The first seven companies listed on China's national
over-the-counter market on Tuesday.
21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
--Initial public offerings in China may resume in the middle
of August, some insiders told the newspaper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
--China aims to introduce after-hours trading in Shanghai's
futures market within two months and reintroduce government bond
futures within the year, an official said.
