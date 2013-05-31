SHANGHAI May 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- President Xi Jinping's forthcoming visit to the United States and three other American countries in early June will help create favourable external conditions for a new round of China's economic growth, this newspaper, which reflects views of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- There are still doubts about whether China's Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd could successfully acquire U.S. Smithfield Foods Inc as some foreign experts believe Shuanghui's bid price at $4.7 billion was relatively low.

-- Assets managed by China's trust industry are poised to exceed 10 trillion yuan ($1.63 trillion) in the first half of this year from 7.47 trillion yuan at the end of last year, with risk mounting due to the extraordinary expansion of the sector.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China will step up reforms this year to liberalise its interest rates and to make the yuan fully convertible under the capital account, Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, the top economic planner, told the annual meeting of economic structure reforms opened in Beijing on Thursday.

-- China's central bank is likely to keep liquidity in the country's money markets relatively tight next month.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- A new round of urbanisation in China may mean that regulators would loosen tight grip on debt issuance by local government financing vehicles even after warnings of high risk involved in such debt.

CHINA DAILY

-- More European companies are planning further investment in China amid signs that the country will carry out more economic reforms, the paper said, citing the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- China is studying the possibility of joining the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks, Shen Danyang, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....