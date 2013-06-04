June 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Securities Association of China will launch a new quotation and transaction system for unlisted, over-the-counter financial products as early as June.

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has issued new regulations for the issuance of private-placement bonds by small and medium-sized enterprises. The bonds will use listed stock as collateral against repayment of the bonds.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Securities Regulatory Commission is going to revise the requirements for what information securities companies must include in their annual reports.

- House prices in May increased 0.81 percent compared with April, the twelfth consecutive month-on-month rise, according to closely-watched unofficial data from the China Index Academy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- President Xi Jinping's visit to Latin America has promoted a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship between the two sides, the paper said in an editorial.

