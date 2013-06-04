June 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Securities Association of China will launch a new
quotation and transaction system for unlisted, over-the-counter
financial products as early as June.
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has issued new regulations for
the issuance of private-placement bonds by small and
medium-sized enterprises. The bonds will use listed stock as
collateral against repayment of the bonds.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Securities Regulatory Commission is going to revise
the requirements for what information securities companies must
include in their annual reports.
- House prices in May increased 0.81 percent compared with
April, the twelfth consecutive month-on-month rise, according to
closely-watched unofficial data from the China Index Academy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- President Xi Jinping's visit to Latin America has promoted
a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship between the
two sides, the paper said in an editorial.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....