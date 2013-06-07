SHANGHAI, June 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Shanghai Futures Exchange said it plans to launch the asphalt futures contract in mid-July, subject to regulatory approvals. Analysts have said that the launch of asphalt futures is a step towards establishing China's crude oil futures contract as asphalt is used heavily in road construction and is an important downstream product of oil.

- The net profit of 16 brokerages jumped 80.14 percent from April to reach 2.45 billion yuan ($399.27 million) in May, according to data by Wind Research.

SECURITIES NEWS

- Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO with Tencent Holding Ltd , said that it will not charge fees for its popular social software, Wechat, and the company is looking for opportunities to cooperate with telecom carriers.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it will accelerate the development of the country's capital market. It will promote IPOs of emerging companies, delisting of some from exchanges and encourage more participation from institutional investors.

- The National Development and Reform Commission, China's powerful economic planning agency, said it is pressing ahead with market reforms. It plans to roll out market-oriented interest rate reforms by this year, expand over-the-counter pilot trading scheme and broadening the scope of private capital investment.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China Railway Corp, a spinoff of the former Ministry of Railways, said it will revamp its freight transport business to benefit from the logistics market.

- China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said foreign companies should have confidence in China's economic growth and he expects China to import $10 trillion worth of goods and services in the next five years.

CHINA DAILY

- China's emerging western region is increasingly attracting global investors, with money flowing into high-end industries rather than old factories that might have been relocated from coastal areas, said the mayor of Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Vice Premier Ma Kai met foreign leaders attending the first China-South Asia Expo held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. China is willing to make joint efforts with Sri Lanka on deepening bilateral relations, Ma said.

