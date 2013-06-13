SHANGHAI, June 13 Chinese newspapers available
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- A slew of weak data for May issued earlier this month
indicates that China's economic recovery is much slower than the
market had previously expected, analysts said.
-- China's A-shares, denominated in Chinese yuan,
may be included in MSCI's emerging equity index if the
government loosens investment curbs, the company that manages
the index said in a report.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Despite the weak data for May, analysts expect the
People's Bank of China, the central bank, will stick to its
neutral monetary policy for now.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Dagong Global Credit Rating Co, China's top rating
agency, will kick off its European business on Thursday to
become the first Chinese rating firm to register and operate in
Europe.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China had issued 3.5 billion bank credit and debit cards
by the end of 2012, the latest official data shows.
-- China's mutual funds have reduced their stock holdings to
80 percent of their total by the end of last week, down from
83.34 percent a week earlier, due to the weak domestic stock
market.
CHINA DAILY
- A series of economic data released over the weekend have
exacerbated concerns over the Chinese economy but authorities
may refrain from cutting interest rates or banks' reserve
requirement ratio unless labour market conditions deteriorate.
