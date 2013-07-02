SHANGHAI, July 2 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Cement Association has drafted a plan to
accelerate the consolidation of the country's cement sector and
is awaiting advice from related ministries, said a source from
the group. The plan aims for the top 10 producers to command
more than 60 percent of domestic market share by 2020.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The National Development and Reform Commission and
anti-trust authorities are investigating a number of Chinese
milk powder companies in an anti-monopoly probe, after prices
rose some 30 percent since 2008, a rate which exceeds expected
market norms.
CHINA DAILY
- Domestic films in China generated box office revenues of
$1.7 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 27
percent from the same period last year, surpassing foreign
movies for the first time in five years, according to
entertainment industry consultancy EntGroup Consulting.
- China is likely to start a deposit insurance system by the
end of this year which will provide a safety net for individual
and institutional depositors, said an official, although
coverage limits were not disclosed.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)