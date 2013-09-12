Sept 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China built 3.6 million units of low-cost apartments in
the first eight month of this year. The government plans to
build 4.7 million units of such apartments in 2013.
-- China will soon approve license of 4G mobile
communication, said Zhang Xiaoqiang, deputy director of the
National Development and Reform Commission.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Unilever Plc plans to build a fourth factory in
China, Zeng Xiwen, the firm's vice president for North Asia,
said.
CHINA DAILY
-- China needs to make greater efforts to ensure migrant
workers' social inequalities are rectified so they can enjoy the
same services as urban residents, the paper said in an
editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China will increase investment in education sectors to
raise the standard of education of financially stricken
students, the State Council of China said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....