Sept 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China built 3.6 million units of low-cost apartments in the first eight month of this year. The government plans to build 4.7 million units of such apartments in 2013.

-- China will soon approve license of 4G mobile communication, said Zhang Xiaoqiang, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Unilever Plc plans to build a fourth factory in China, Zeng Xiwen, the firm's vice president for North Asia, said.

CHINA DAILY

-- China needs to make greater efforts to ensure migrant workers' social inequalities are rectified so they can enjoy the same services as urban residents, the paper said in an editorial.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China will increase investment in education sectors to raise the standard of education of financially stricken students, the State Council of China said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....