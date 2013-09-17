Sept 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may introduce property trusts this year, giving developers a much needed new source of funding. The move could come as part of a government change of tack to ease tight monetary policies, the paper said, citing industry sources.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Bankruptcy proceedings for China's Suntech Power Holdings' Wuxi unit will likely be delayed by three months to the end of December as the company and creditors have yet to submit a plan to restructure its debt obligations, the paper said, citing unidentified court officials.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese banks may be locked out from participating in the government bond futures market for the first year, according to industry insiders. The market launched in early September for the first time after a trading scandal caused the government to shut it 18 years ago.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Zhabei District government urged people to call a hotline and report instances of government cars being used for private purposes, in a bid to halt abuse of privileges, an official said on Monday. Official vehicles will be marked to identify them.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's publishing associations should assist the Central Propaganda Department's bid to strengthen the management of children's publishing, according to an editorial in the paper which acts as the government's mouthpiece. Currently, children's publications have vulgar content and are of poor quality.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....