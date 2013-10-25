Oct 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Net profit of Chinese insurers jumped 134.9 percent in the
first nine months of this year to 91.75 billion yuan ($15.09
billion), due to a low base last year and improved investment
returns, according to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Shanghai will merge the city's two major newspaper groups,
the Jiefang Daily Group and Wenhui Xinmin United Press Group.
- Wal-Mart Stores is looking to close 15-30 underperforming
stores in China.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Competition and protectionism have caused Japanese dairy
manufacturer Meiji to quit the China infant formula market.
Meiji was forced to slash prices by regulators during an
anti-monopoly campaign.
CHINA DAILY
- China's industrial recovery remains weak, said an official
with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
- Agricultural Bank of China plans to offload
non-performing assets valued 10 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) on
the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's urban employment increased by 10.66 million people
during the first nine months, hitting the 9 million target for
the year ahead of schedule.
