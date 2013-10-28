SHANGHAI Oct 28 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The Development Research Centre of the State Council, a
top think-tank under China's cabinet, published a so-called "383
report" in which it made proposals for reforms for the coming
plenary meeting of the Communist Party of China in November,
attracting widespread attention.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Nearly 1,600 of China's more than 2,000 listed companies
have published their third-quarter earnings results so far, with
their combined net profits growing a better-than-expected 12.33
percent due to increased sales, rising profit margins and lower
costs.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Last week's launch of "loan prime rate", China's first
benchmark lending rate based on the interest that banks lend to
their best clients, has laid a cornerstone for China to build a
market-oriented interest rate regime, economists said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The suspension of stock initial public offerings (IPOs)
for the past year has deprived Chinese brokerages a key source
of revenue, greatly hitting their income. Regulators quietly
suspended IPOs last November to support the sagging domestic
stock market.
CHINA DAILY
- China's largest private steel company, Shagang Group,
plans to move away from steel as its primary business in less
than three years amid a government campaign to cut huge steel
glut in the country.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The government's decision to eliminate some registered
capital requirements for establishing new companies reflects a
trend to offer Chinese citizens more opportunities to launch
their own businesses while tightening supervision of existing
firms, a commentary by this mouthpiece of the ruling Communist
Party of China said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....