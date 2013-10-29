SHANGHAI Oct 29 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China may launch a pilot scheme in some cities as early
as next year to promote standardisation and energy saving in the
property development market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Internet firm Baidu raised 1 billion yuan ($164.33
million) in just two hours for its first wealth management
product.
-- Healthcare for the elderly is set to be a long-term hot
spot for China. By 2020, the country's health service sector
will be worth over 8 trillion yuan ($1.31 trillion), according
to the State Council. This has prompted the country to spend 2.2
billion yuan ($361.52 million) to spur development in the
sector.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China may introduce a series of reform measures in the
Shanghai Free Trade Zone, including raising the ceiling on yuan
deposit rates and allowing foreign companies registered in the
zone to trade Chinese stocks and futures.
-- Taobao, an online marketplace owned by Alibaba, will soon
be granted a licence to distribute mutual fund products.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Reform should be aimed at eliminating special interest
within the Communist Party, the official mouthpiece paper said
in an editorial. It added that the source of the Party's power
is the interest of the public.
CHINA DAILY
-- Close to 80 percent of doctors say they do not want their
children to pursue a career in medicine, according to a survey
by the Chinese Medical Doctor Association. This is up from
around 60 percent in 2009, with doctors citing poor salaries and
growing tension with patients.
Shanghai Daily
-- A merger between Jiefang Daily Group and Wenhui-Xinmin
United Press group has created the country's biggest newspaper
company, with total assets of 20.87 billion yuan. The publisher
of the new Shanghai United Media Group, Qiu Xin, said the move
will help "promote Shanghai's media influence".
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....