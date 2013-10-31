SHANGHAI Oct 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A total of 2,467 A-share listed Chinese companies have posted a 15.2 percent rise in their combined net profit for the July-September period from a year earlier, exchange data showed.

- China should take cautious steps to open up its capital account in the Shanghai free-trade zone, said Long Guoqiang, a senior official with the State Council's Development Research Center, the government's think tank, at a presser on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's parliament said it would speed up amendments on laws regarding land regulation, environment protection and air pollution prevention.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's average cement price rose 1 percent to 338.84 yuan ($55.60) a tonne in the last week of October from the previous week, and analysts expect cement firm's profits to improve in the fourth quarter.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China issued rules to regulate incumbent and retired officials from working in companies or holding concurrent posts in government and commercial enterprises in order to avoid conflicts of interest.

CHINA DAILY

- Participants in medical drug trials are appealing for better treatment, while trial companies complain of "dirty tricks" by participants to earn more.

($1 = 6.0938 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)