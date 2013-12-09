SHANGHAI Dec 9 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) plans to
introduce bank insolvency regulations, said Yan Qingmin, the
vice chairman of the CBRC at a forum recently. The country's
overall level of non-credit business operations needs to be
improved, Yan added.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's largest car leasing companies are starting to
launch asset securitization products. Xinjiang Guanghui Leasing
Services Limited issued "the yuan issue" of its specific asset
management plan on Dec 5.
- On Dec. 6, China Life Insurance Co Ltd held
the opening ceremony for the listing of its e-commerce
subsidiary, the industry's first e-commerce company.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's development is at an important period of strategic
opportunity, but the nature of these opportunities is changing,
said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party's
mouthpiece. The country is closer to a great rejuvenation than
ever, but must focus on the challenges it faces, it said.
CHINA FINANCE INFORMATION WEBSITE
- The Tianjin government is spending 60 billion yuan ($9.87
billion) on a land-reclamation project for the purpose of
building a site for China's second free trade zone, according to
insiders.
- Zambia has shut a mine owned by China Nonferrous Metals
(8306.HK) at Chambishi Copper Mines due to "contempt of
environmental law"
