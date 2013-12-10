Dec 10 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese cities and provinces including Shanghai, Shenzhen,
Chongqing and Wuxi plan to roll out policies that will
accelerate reform of state-owned enterprises.
- An unidentified investor bought 1.13 billion
Shanghai-traded shares of China Merchants Bank on
Monday through block trades at 12.07 yuan ($1.99), representing
a 10.7 percent premium to the market price and valuing the deal
at 13.67 billion yuan.
- Shanghai Port Group said it plans to buy 4.6 billion yuan
worth of shares to be newly issued by Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd.
- Oriental Securities has become China's first brokerage to
launch a mutual fund, after regulators expanded the business
scope of Chinese securities firms.
CHINA DAILY
- The first report to rank court transparency in China was
published on Monday, as part of efforts to encourage judicial
openness. The report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences'
Institute of Law looked at 103 courts in Zhejiang province.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece is
starting a new column on Tuesday to highlight China's changes
over the last year. The column will cover new achievements and
ideas among others.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....