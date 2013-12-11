Dec 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China should phase out "aggressive" fiscal policy, said a
commentary in the paper. The consequences of such measures
include a high long-term budget deficit, coupled with high risk
hidden local debts, it said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's GDP growth is estimated to hit 7.5 percent next
year, according to a survey of industry experts polled by the
paper. Most predictions were within the range of 7 to 7.5
percent, while some estimates came in between 7.8 percent and 8
percent.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai plans to build a small reservoir on the Taipu
River to supply water to five of the city's districts, after
tests on the Huangpu River showed standards failed to reach
national levels for tap water resources. Water from the Taipu
reservoir will supply Shanghai's Qingpu, Jinshan, Songjiang,
Minhang and Fengxian districts.
CHINA DAILY
- China is using the annual Central Economic Work Conference
as a platform from which to launch reforms focused on
sustainable growth, said a commentary in the paper. The country
can no longer afford to pursue the growth-at-all-costs economic
model as it has meant the sacrifice of the environment and
improvement in people's livelihoods for fast expansion, it said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should unswervingly adhere to and develop socialism
with Chinese characteristics, said a commentary in the paper
that acts as the party's mouthpiece. Such commitment will lead
to national revival and achieve dreams of glory for this
generation of Chinese, it said.
