Dec 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's first and second-tier property market is cooling
following the implementation of policies to control pricing,
according to data and industry insiders. Prices will continue to
fall in the coming months, insiders predicted.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's small and medium commercial banks now need to
apply for operating licenses, according to an announcement by
the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). The aim is to
tighten regulation over the services provided by such banks,
said an unnamed CBRC source.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A simulated stock option trial in China will involve four
companies including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp,
broker sources said. The trial will also involve the launch of
call and put option contracts.
CHINA DAILY
- There are currently around 3,000 government WeChat
accounts across mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, as China
looks to make use the popular social media application to
improve communication with citizens.
- Over 600 children's products failed to meet quality
standards, China's industry watchdog said this week. The
watchdog said 644 items, including toys, clothes and diapers,
from 571 manufacturers were substandard.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should unite to help build the "China dream", which
is to achieve national prosperity, said a commentary in the
paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece. This dream embodies
the aspirations of several generations of Chinese people and the
overall interests of the nation, it said.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- A total of 24 Chinese provinces levied more than 20
billion yuan ($3.29 billion) in fines for extra births in 2012,
but did not disclose how they spent the money. Ten other
provinces have not yet published figures.
- The average salary in China is set to rise between 6 and
10 percent in 2014, a survey from recruiter Michael Page showed.
Over 60 percent of respondents said they expected to raise
salaries by this amount next year, while a further 18 percent
eyed double-digit growth.
