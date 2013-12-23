Dec 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Chinese investors invested $5.89 billion in the U.S.
property market in the first 10 months of this year, six times
of the combined value of their investment in 2011 and 2012,
according to the data published by the New York-based research
institute, Rhodium Group.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The People's Bank of China's pro-tight liquidity stance in
recent weeks is believed partly motivated by preventing the
repetition of a tradition that government departments rush to
spend at the end of a year, analysts said.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The central bank's pro-tight liquidity stance that has
caused a money market squeeze implies that China's stock market
will remain weak in the short term, analysts said.
- Data published by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission shows 756 Chinese companies are now on a waiting list
to launch stock initial public offerings (IPOs).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is expected to build 6 million cheap homes next year
in a continuation of a policy to support low-income families,
although the number will be slightly less than that of this
year.
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange said an unexpected 2-percent
fall in China's main Shanghai Composite Index last
Friday was mainly caused by adjustments of share portfolio by a
handful of foreign institutional investors in the last few
minutes of trading.
CHINA DAILY
- China is moving in the right direction by pledging to set
up dedicated courts for intellectual property rights cases, that
will help judges become more proficient in handling complex
cases, Johannes Christian Wichard, deputy director-general of
the World Intellectual Property Organisation, said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China published a chronicle of late leader Mao Zedong
during the years from 1949 to 1976 ahead of the 120th
anniversary of his birthday on Thursday.
