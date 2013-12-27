Dec 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Thursday's visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Yasukuni Shrine that symbolizes Tokyo's wartime aggression reflects rising rightist forces in Japan and implies that militarism has strong ability to survive in the Japanese society, a commentary by this newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said.

- China aims to create 10 million new job opportunities in 2014 compared with a forecast of 13 million this year.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Combined land sales income in China's four first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen reached 501.4 billion yuan ($82.6 billion) this year, up 150 percent from 2012, due in part to rising land prices.

- China is likely to kick off reforms of its announced state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by corporate restructuring, which is likely to lead to a reduction of the number of SOEs next year.

- Analysts believe traditional enthusiasm of Chinese investors for new shares will mean heated trading in listing debutants when stock initial public offerings (IPOs) resume in January after a suspension of more than one year to support the sagging domestic stock market. [ID: nL4N0JI0H2]

CHINA DAILY

- China's new media continues to be dominated by high-profiled users in 2013 despite an official campaign against online rumourmongers, according to a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

- About 70 percent of China's state-owned companies will see their year-end bonuses paid to their staff members rise this year from last year, according to a survey by leading staffing firm Career International.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Zhejiang Ke'er Group Co Ltd aims to become the first Chinese textile firm to build a plant in the United States with a planned investment of $218 million.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange issues its first guidelines for information disclosure by different industries, targeting property, coal and petroleum sectors.

- Rising costs of fund-raising are hindering the government's plan of expand a pilot programme to securitise corporate assets.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's fiscal spending was slower than expected in the first 11 months of this year due in part to a government campaign to fight official corruption, implying that the country may not be able to fulfil its target of fiscal deficit of 1.2 trillion yuan for the year.