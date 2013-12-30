SHANGHAI Dec 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A front-page editorial emphasizes the importance of the State Council's recent policy guidelines on protecting small- and medium-sized investors, saying that increased protections are crucial to the healthy development of China's capital markets.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd withdrew its application for an initial public offering, becoming the latest of 292 companies that have withdrawn applications for IPOs on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A front-page editorial praises the State Council's policy document on protecting small and medium-sized investors as a historical milestone, particularly the focus on increasing the influence of capital market investors relative to companies raising capital in the market.

CHINA DAILY

- China can play a bigger role in the Arctic, but China is still "far from becoming a power player in the Arctic", said the head of the polar strategic research division under the Polar Research Institute of China.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- President Xi Jinping joined diners for dumplings recently, showing his closeness to the people, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party's mouthpiece. Such a man-of-the-people work ethic will lead to the satisfaction of the masses and assist in achieving the "China Dreams", the paper said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....