SHANGHAI Dec 30 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- A front-page editorial emphasizes the importance of the
State Council's recent policy guidelines on protecting small-
and medium-sized investors, saying that increased protections
are crucial to the healthy development of China's capital
markets.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd withdrew its
application for an initial public offering, becoming the latest
of 292 companies that have withdrawn applications for IPOs on
the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A front-page editorial praises the State Council's policy
document on protecting small and medium-sized investors as a
historical milestone, particularly the focus on increasing the
influence of capital market investors relative to companies
raising capital in the market.
CHINA DAILY
- China can play a bigger role in the Arctic, but China is
still "far from becoming a power player in the Arctic", said the
head of the polar strategic research division under the Polar
Research Institute of China.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- President Xi Jinping joined diners for dumplings recently,
showing his closeness to the people, said a commentary in the
paper that acts as the party's mouthpiece. Such a
man-of-the-people work ethic will lead to the satisfaction of
the masses and assist in achieving the "China Dreams", the paper
said.
