SHANGHAI Dec 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's Ministry of Land and Resources is drafting rules to ensure the supply of arable land. China must improve land efficiency to meet a level of at least 120 million hectares for agriculture, ministry vice minister Wang Shiyuan said.

- The scale of China's outward direct investment is estimated to reach $90 billion this year, said Wang Yiming, a vice president of macroeconomic research under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will implement five institutional and five functional changes in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) next year, including setting up a separate accounting unit and establishing markets for bulk products, sources told the official paper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Authorities in Shanghai have blacklisted 29 hospitals for failing to implement tougher smoking rules as China cracks down on public smoking. The move follows a ban in China on officials smoking in public places.

CHINA DAILY

- China's urban smog reached a 52-year high in 2013, according to the National Meteorological Center. Cities suffered on average 29.9 days of smog over the course of the year.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Revealing China's government debt to the public will help make the government's economic work more transparent, so improving debt management and supervision, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.

