SHANGHAI Dec 31 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Ministry of Land and Resources is drafting rules
to ensure the supply of arable land. China must improve land
efficiency to meet a level of at least 120 million hectares for
agriculture, ministry vice minister Wang Shiyuan said.
- The scale of China's outward direct investment is
estimated to reach $90 billion this year, said Wang Yiming, a
vice president of macroeconomic research under the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will implement five institutional and five
functional changes in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) next
year, including setting up a separate accounting unit and
establishing markets for bulk products, sources told the
official paper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Authorities in Shanghai have blacklisted 29 hospitals for
failing to implement tougher smoking rules as China cracks down
on public smoking. The move follows a ban in China on officials
smoking in public places.
CHINA DAILY
- China's urban smog reached a 52-year high in 2013,
according to the National Meteorological Center. Cities suffered
on average 29.9 days of smog over the course of the year.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Revealing China's government debt to the public will help
make the government's economic work more transparent, so
improving debt management and supervision, said a commentary in
the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....