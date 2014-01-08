Jan 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA DAILY
- China's box office generated 21.77 billion yuan ($3.60
billion) of revenue last year, an increase of 27.51 percent from
2012, according to the State Administration of Press,
Publication, Radio, Film and Television. Meanwhile, overseas
movies made 9 billion yuan, an increase of 54.32 percent.
- Sina Weibo, a popular micro-blogging site, and Alipay, an
e-payment provider, announced on Tuesday that they would
integrate their systems to boost e-commerce, in a bid to rival
WeChat, an increasingly popular chatting app owned by Tencent
Holdings Ltd.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The marginal cost to China of accumulating foreign
exchange reserves surpasses the marginal revenue and is no
longer beneficial for the country, said Yi Gang, deputy governor
of the People's Bank of China. New foreign exchange measures
will be introduced in 2014, he said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Revisions made by the Ministry of Finance to travel
spending regulations have been successful, said an article in
the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece. The introduction
of stringent travel management is not only to control invoices,
but to promote thrift, it said.
