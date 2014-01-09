Jan 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- A new round of policy innovations to enhance trade in
service will come out soon, aiming to support the listing and
bond issuing of qualified Chinese outsourcing companies,
according to people familiar with the matter.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's state council, or cabinet, announced at an
executive meeting on Wednesday that basic pension payments will
rise by 10 percent effective Jan. 1, 2014.
CHINA DAILY
- China had the highest number of outbound tourists and
amount of overseas spending in the world last year. Ninety-seven
million Chinese traveled abroad in 2013, a 17 percent rise
compared with the year before, according to the China National
Tourism Administration.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's president Xi Jinping has called for the Communist
Party to have a greater role in guiding the country's political
and legal affairs, urging a balance between "vitality and
order", on a central political and legal work meeting held over
the past two days.
- China should have longer holidays, according to a report
issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Science, which suggested
adding two to six days of public holidays and extending Spring
Festival holiday and restoring the May Day holiday to a week.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- We should uphold the Communist Party's leadership in
China's political and legal affairs, said a commentary in the
paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece. The Party's policy
and the country's law all reflect mind of the people, it said.
