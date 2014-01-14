Jan 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said it was
seeking opinions on insurance fund management and was
considering raising the investment ratio for insurance companies
in capital markets.
- China's ICBC plans to issue 100 billion yuan
($16.55 billion) worth of interbank deposit in 2014, according
to company announcement.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Shanghai's vice mayor said that the Shanghai free-trade
zone will allow exchange of the yuan as part of a bold push to
reform the world's second largest economy.
CHINA DAILY
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it has made
an offer for JJ Sietas Schiffswerft, a Hamburg-based shipyard,
as part of its drive to diversify and expand its maritime
engineering business.
- China Investment Corp, the country's $575 billion
sovereign wealth fund, favours European infrastructure and real
estate because developed markets will drive the next phase of
the global economic recovery, CIC Chairman Ding Xuedong said,
adding that the United States will also remain a focus for the
Beijing-based fund.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai residents spent an average of 31,018 yuan last
year through Alipay, a third-party payment service founded by
China's largest e-commence company Alibaba . Their
expenditure accounted for 9.3 percent of the total spending in
the country last year.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese citizens should focus on progress while
authorities should work on solutions for problems, said a
commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.
