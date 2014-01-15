Jan 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's liquidity will remain tight ahead of the Spring
Festival due to seasonal factors and as the country resumes
initial public offerings.
- Regulators should be tough in the fight against IPO fraud,
the newspaper said in an editorial.
- Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd said in a statement
that it forecast a 50 percent year-on-year rise in its 2013 net
profit.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China should scarp banks' loan-to-deposit ratio, said Wu
XiaoLing, former deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese automakers are shunning North America's largest
auto show, which opened in Detroit on Monday, for the first time
in eight years despite their repeated pledges to explore
overseas markets.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Government officials should learn how to work under
supervision, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the
Party's mouthpiece. Those complaining that it is no longer easy
to be a government official fail to form a correct ideology of
power, which goes hand in hand with responsibility and
dedication, it said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....