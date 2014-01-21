Jan 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange warned investors against "stir frying" newly-listed stocks as the first batch of companies debuts on the exchange following a year-long hiatus of initial public offerings.

- Bank of Communications said it plans to raise up to 40 billion yuan ($6.61 billion) by selling debt in domestic and overseas markets in a bid to replenish capital.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Nearly 1,000 officials in China's environmental protection system were punished between January 2012 and June 2013 for violating rules or breaking laws, according to the government.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- During a meeting with Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said the country would deepen economic reforms and strive to create an open, transparent and fair environment for foreign investors.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Shanghai Film Group Corp is in talks with Marvel Entertainment, owned by Walt Disney Co, for a new Chinese superhero film that will revolve around the adventures of a Chinese terra-cotta warrior, said Ren Zhonglun, president of the group.

