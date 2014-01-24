SHANGHAI Jan 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's retail sales are expected to grow around 13 percent this year, according to Fang Aiqing, vice-head of the commerce ministry.

- China's state assets watchdog has urged state-owned companies to step up the fight against corruption.

China Securities Journal

- U.S. luxury electric car maker Tesla plans to set up a network of power charging stations in China.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's top five state-owned banks have all set their deposit rates to the maximum allowed by regulators to compete for deposits, according to unidentified sources.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....