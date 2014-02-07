Feb 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's annual consumer inflation is expected to fall to
2.3 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December due in part
to a warmer-than-usual winter that has depressed prices of
agricultural products. The government will publish January
consumer price index (CPI) data next week.
- China's robust foreign trade is among factors that will
ensure continued capital inflows, even though recent financial
crisis in countries including Turkey and Argentina, and the U.S.
Federal Reserve's tapering of quantitative easing (QE) are
expected to cause capital outflows from emerging markets.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A total of 1,734 China's around 2,500 listed companies
have published their forecasts for 2013 earnings, with about
1,000 expecting their net profit to rise. The firms have until
the end of April to post their 2013 earnings.
- China's stock market is likely to fall on Friday, the
first day of trading after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday,
hit by a slump in overseas markets during the Chinese break.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's retail sales for the week-long holiday, which
ended on Thursday, rose 13.3 percent from the same Lunar New
Year week last year, data issued by the Ministry of Commerce
showed on Thursday.
CHINA DAILY
- A record 4.5 million Chinese people travelled overseas
during the week-long holiday, according to the China Tourism
Administration. This marked a 12.5 percent rise the same period
of 2013.
- Chinese people sent up to 10 million messages per minute
through Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular messaging
service WeChat on Lunar New Year's Eve, the parent company said.
- Chinese dairies are struggling to get enough good quality
feed for their cows, said Gu Jicheng, vice president of the
Dairy Association of China. Chinese cows yield between six to
seven tonnes of milk per year, compared with up to 11 tonnes for
Israeli dairy cows.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's sweeping anti-corruption campaign, launched by the
new leadership that came into power last March, has ensured a
thrifty Lunar New Year holiday for officials, but only the
establishment of relevant mechanisms will guarantee a clean
government for a long term, the newspaper said in an editorial.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- A foreign visitor in Shanghai faces a 10-day detention and
a 500 yuan ($82.5) fine for slapping a six year-old Chinese boy
at the city's international airport, local police said on
Thursday.
