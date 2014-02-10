SHANGHAI Feb 10 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The People's Bank of China has signalled that it will take
a more active approach to supplying liquidity to the interbank
market in its latest policy statement published on Saturday. The
central bank confounded the market twice last June and December
when it allowed dramatic rises in money rates, roiling global
financial markets.
- China CEFC Energy Co Ltd, a private Chinese oil trade
firm, and its Shanghai unit have bought a combined stake of more
than 5 percent stake in state-owned giant Sinochem International
Corp - a major move by a private company to enter
China's state manipulated energy sector.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's market for eco-friendly cars should see fresh
momentum in 2014 after the government announced policy measures
to support the sector, analysts say.
- Local governments should try to ensure that China's latest
urbanisation drive does not translate into further rises for
the country's already sky-high property prices, this major
official financial newspaper said in a commentary.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Top listed housing firm China Vanke Co Ltd saw
its January sales climb 45 percent to 27.65 billion yuan ($4.6
billion), a further sign of a robust property market.
CHINA DAILY
- China was likely to have become the world's largest trader
in goods for the first time last year, overtaking the United
States. The milestone underscores the country's steady expansion
in foreign trade, particularly since the 2008 global financial
crisis.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Just hours after the official China Central Television
(CCTV) accused police of doing nothing about the rampant sex
trade in Dongguan, known as China's "sex city", 67 people were
detained and 12 entertainment venues shut down late on Sunday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The recent visit to Russia by China's President Xi Jinping
have laid solid foundations for the two countries to further
develop their bilateral relations in 2014, a commentary by this
mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said.
