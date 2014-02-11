SHANGHAI Feb 11 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will strengthen guidance for industries suffering
from industrial overcapacity, encouraging outbound investment to
tap offshore demand.
- The Shanghai government has set the development of the
Shanghai Free Trade Zone as a top policy priority for 2014.
- The ongoing antimonopoly investigation into Qualcomm Inc
will create opportunities for local companies to catch
up in technology and lower purchase cost in negotiation.
CHINA DAILY
- More antitrust probes are in the pipeline, said an
official with the State Council's anti-corruption body, and
regulators will add staff to handle the new investigations.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Local airlines are warning passengers not to use
third-party mobile apps to check in or get boarding passes. Air
China and China Eastern both warned of apps such as those
developed by VeryZhun, Lvmama and Qunar.com, saying the apps
infringe on the carrier's rights and are not supported.
- The Shanghai government will more tightly regulate the
online finance sector as state media expresses concerns that
high-yielding wealth management products like Alibaba's Yu-ebao
are risky.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....