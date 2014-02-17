Feb 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Data released by China's central bank shows January credit
growth approaching a four-year high and social financing at a
record, driven by enterprises' mid-term and long-term loans.
Peng Wensheng, chief economist at CICC, expected a tightening
preference in future monetary policies.
- China Railway Corp announced that it would raise
transportation prices by 0.015 yuan per tonne per kilometer, and
Daqin Railway Co Ltd's operational revenue is
expected to increase by 4.3 billion yuan ($708.7 million) next
year as a result.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Statistical indices must be adjusted to reflect the fact
that data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows demand in
real estate markets in 70 large- and medium-sized cities but
oversupply in many small cities.
- China's higher-than-expected trade surplus in January was
a result of industrial upgrading rather than hot money inflows,
said Mei Xinyu, researcher at the Ministry of Commerce.
CHINA DAILY
- Heavy smog in the Chinese capital Beijing lasting for days
has triggered harsh public criticism over the inaction of the
municipal government.
GLOBAL TIMES
- The U.S. government has neither the capacity to influence
China's political process, nor the power to impede any
departments concerned from sanctioning dissidents who engage in
illegal activities, an editorial said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China still needs to set targets for annual national
economic growth, although the pace must now be set to take into
consideration the environment and other factors that will ensure
sustainability of the growth, an editorial said.
