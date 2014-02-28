Feb 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Ownership reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong is expected to attract more than 100 billion yuan ($16.32 billion) of private capital, the region's vice governor Xu Shaohua said. The reform should be completed by 2015, he added.

- China will adopt five key measures to deal with worsening air pollution problems, including promoting natural gas supply, building new electric transmission networks and developing new energy technology, the country's energy authorities said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Asset-backed securitization is estimated to hit 200 billion yuan ($32.63 billion) this year, industry experts told the official paper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A police official in the southwestern province of Sichuan has been arrested for taking 31 million yuan ($5.06 million) in bribes. Authorities raided his home and office, finding close to $2 million in cash alone.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Shenzhen's Qianhai free trade zone (FTZ), a testing ground for many policies to attract overseas investments, will help promote trade liberalization in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong, the Qianhai authority said in a document.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese contractors earned $137 billion in revenues from operations abroad in 2013, according to the China International Contractors Association. This was up 17.6 percent from a year earlier, driven by growing demand in Europe and Latin America.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China needs to remember its history in order to create a bright future, the paper which acts as a Party mouthpiece said in an editorial. This comes in the wake of the country setting two new national memorial days to mark its victory in the Sino-Japanese war and the massacre of its civilians in Nanjing.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....