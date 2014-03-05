SHANGHAI, March 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China could fasten the speed of its currency reform and the two-way fluctuations in the yuan could become a reality soon, the newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange is looking at setting up a "Strategic Emerging Industries" board, a second board aimed at large and mature firms in emerging industries, its chairman said.

CHINA DAILY

- Based on the fact that Russia and Ukraine have deep cultural, historical and economic connections, it is time for Western powers to abandon their Cold War thinking, stop trying to exclude Russia from the political crisis they have failed to mediate, and respect Russia's unique role in mapping out the future of Ukraine, says a Xinhua Commentary.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should build up a solid institutional foundation for its ongoing political reform, the paper which acts as a party mouthpiece said in an editorial. This comes as the country is having its annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.

