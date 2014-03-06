March 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China supports development of insurance products for
online retail sales, said Xiang Junbo, the chairman of China
Insurance Regulatory Commission, adding that the launch of
regulations "will not be too slow".
- China has earmarked 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) to
fight air pollution in the first half of this year, said Zhou
Shenxian, Minister of Environment Protection.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is on track to meet its target to slash overcapacity
in bloated industries by 2014, said an official from the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, adding that the
ministry has stepped up efforts to ensure companies with
outdated capacity are shut. Beijing has said it will eliminate
27 million tonnes of steel, 420 million tonnes of cement and 350
million tonnes of flat-glass production capacity this year.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Yu E Bao, a money-market fund promoted by Alipay, may
promote a substantial increase in social financing costs, said
Ma Weihua, member of the national committee of CPPCC and former
president of China Merchants Bank.
CHINA DAILY
- China's top economic planning agency, the National
Development and Reform Commission, will launch a self-imposed
reform that will reduce its own power as part of the central
government's campaign to give the market play a greater role,
Chairman Xu Shaoshi said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....