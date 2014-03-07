March 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The two-way movements of China's yuan against the dollar
are favourable for further financial reforms,
including the liberalisation of deposit rates and the
introduction of foreign exchange derivative products, a
commentary by the newspaper said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone plans to shorten
its negative list for foreign investment in 2014, Shanghai's
Party Secretary, Han Zheng, said in a sub-session of China's
on-going annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's central bank has finished drafting regulations
governing the country's first deposit insurance mechanisms,
which are expected to be promulgated soon.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The Chinese government should keep economic reforms a top
priority and step up enforcement of pronounced reform polices,
the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said in an
editorial.
