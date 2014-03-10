SHANGHAI, March 10 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The Chinese government will send a working group on Monday morning to Malaysia for handling the aftermath of the missing Malaysian Airlines flight.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's weak foreign trade and consumer price index data for February, published over the weekend, may push the government to take some steps to boost economic growth, economists said.

- A research report by the State Information Centre under the cabinet forecast China's gross domestic product may grow 7.5 percent in the first quarter, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising about 2.4 percent.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese authorities are investigating the vice governor of south-western Yunnan province, according to the ruling party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Shan Peiping is suspected of serious violations of disciplines and laws, often used in China to refer to corruption.

- The number of Chinese students who will take the punishing Gaokao examination at the end of high school is set to drop to its lowest level in eight years, as increasing numbers of students look to study overseas. An estimated 55,139 students will take the test this year.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES

- China will aim to improve mechanisms to delist poorly performed listed companies this year, said Xiao Gang, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

- Conditions are now mature for Chinese stock exchanges to resume the same-day stock trading system, known as T+1 system, said Gui Minjie, Chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Cooperation between government departments is key to tackling China's often hazardous levels of pollution, Zhang Quan, director of Shanghai's Environment Protection Bureau, said at the ongoing annual session of the National People's Congress, or China's parliament, in Beijing.