SHANGHAI, March 13 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will improve the development of agricultural product
futures market this year, said Jiang Yang, vice-president of the
China Securities Regulatory Commission.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd will follow
China CITIC Bank Corp in launching a
virtual credit card with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
for use in online purchases, sources told the newspaper.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China is drafting a rule saying internet financial and
online peer-to-peer lending will be under the supervision of the
China Banking Regulatory Commission, several sources told the
newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
- A private kindergarten in the western city of Xi'an, home
of the famed Terracotta Warriors, is being investigated over
allegations it gave children unauthorised prescription
medicines. School officials were detained by police.
