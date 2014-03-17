March 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd will likely acquire Shanghai Trust as part of the Shanghai government's plan to consolidate the city's financial industry, sources said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd plans to invest 7 billion yuan in a production base in southern Guangdong province to make logistics equipment.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Singapore-based bakery chain BreakTalk said it has isolated all of the ingredients bought from a Hangzhou-based supplier after China Central Television accused the supplier of selling out-of-date goods.

