March 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd will
likely acquire Shanghai Trust as part of the Shanghai
government's plan to consolidate the city's financial industry,
sources said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd plans to
invest 7 billion yuan in a production base in southern Guangdong
province to make logistics equipment.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Singapore-based bakery chain BreakTalk said it has
isolated all of the ingredients bought from a Hangzhou-based
supplier after China Central Television accused the supplier of
selling out-of-date goods.
