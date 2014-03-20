March 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) said it would
continue to advance the pilot program of property tax in
Shanghai and Chongqing, but it had no plans to scale-up the
pilot for now, said Liu Kun, vice president of CSRC.
- Net profit in Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
reached 40.92 billion yuan ($6.60 billion) in 2013, jumping 19.7
percent from a year earlier.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Closed-door training centres for young athletes have come
under scrutiny following allegations that trainers at a
prestigious gymnastics school in central China sexually abused
students. Critics of the centres say the closed regimes leave
students vulnerable to sexual assault.
CHINA DAILY
- The central government vowed on Wednesday to further push
forward with a ban on the construction of new government
buildings as part of an ongoing frugality campaign. About 150
officials have been investigated and 55 punished for violations
on the ban first issued in July, the government said.
- Officials will be held personally liable for public
expenses that are not properly justified and documented,
according to a new regulation issued by Beijing's municipal
government.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should keep economic growth within a "reasonable
range" and effectively preventing and eliminating possible
risks, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in the State Council
meeting.
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan)
