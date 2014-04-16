April 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Financial Futures Exchange said it would accelerate
the launch of stock index options, which would be based on an
index of the 300 largest companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen
stock exchanges.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Land prices rose 1.89 percent on a quarter-on-quarter
basis in the first quarter, 0.17 percentage points lower than
the fourth quarter of 2013 and the slowest growth in the last
seven quarters, according to figures published by the China Land
Surveying and Planning Institute, a research institute under the
Ministry of Land Resources.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's 'Big 4' banks suffered deposit outflows worth 1.9
billion yuan ($305.4 million) in the first two weeks of April,
unnamed bank sources told the newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
- Executives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc
will visit China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
next week to discuss potential cooperation
to establish vehicle-charging facilities, an insider with the
Chinese company told China Daily on Tuesday.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- House prices in Macao have risen by 10 times over the past
decade in Macao, raising concerns of a real estate bubble, the
newspaper said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)